Sting kicks off Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace with several favorites, new songs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sting kicked off his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace hotel-casino this past weekend.

The 17-time Grammy award-winning musician started his My Songs residency while singing several of his beloved songs that included “Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Every Breath You Take." Plus a few new songs from his forthcoming album "The Bridge" out Nov. 19 also made the stage.

Sting was joined by a five-piece band: Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), Kevon Webster (keyboards), Shane Sager (harmonica), along with backing vocalists Melissa Musique and Gene Noble.

The band's set and video design were created by 59 Productions.

Sting’s My Songs residency runs through Nov. 13 and will resume in June 2022.

