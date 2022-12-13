Watch Now
Steve Martin, Martin Short announce two-night return to the Wynn Las Vegas

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Steven Martin, left, and Martin Short arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:50 PM, Dec 13, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Comedic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short announced their return to the Wynn Las Vegas with a two-night event in fall 2023.

The "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour will return on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, according to a news release. The fall performances will give audiences a chance to "experience the iconic duo's chemistry and stage presence on a more personal level."

Martin and Short recently presented their praised comedy style while co-hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday, where Martin joined the illustrious 16th Timers’ Club after a 13-year gap since his last hosted episode. They also currently star together with Selena Gomez in Hulu’s hit comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

Each show is set to begin at 8 p.m. at the Encore Theater in the Wynn Hotel. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

