LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos says it is celebrating its anniversary and the Fourth of July holiday with three firework shows at its Las Vegas properties in early July.

For the company's 45th anniversary, the first show will take place at Palace Station on July 1 at 9 p.m.

Then on July 4, Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch will each have firework shows at 9 p.m. Those will also stream online, the company says.