Star Trek convention taking shape at Rio Las Vegas during 55th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rio Las Vegas is welcoming back Star Trek fans for the convention's 20th year in town this week.

Fans are also celebrating the show's 55th-anniversary overall.

Organizers are expecting several celebrities to attend the event while looking forward to Saturday.

"That's the big day when they come in with every kind of costume you can imagine. Things you don't even imagine with Star Trek happen - people come dressed as dogs even,” said Monica Gillen, show publicist.

The convention runs through Sunday and tickets start at $65 a day.

Organizers are also asking fans to show proof of their COVID vaccinations or to have a negative test result in order to attend.