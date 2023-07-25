'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Live in Concert to perform at The Smith Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse" Live in Concert is coming to The Smith Center on Nov. 14.

The Oscar-winning film is holding a live concert featuring the film playing on a large screen, accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ performing the film's score and soundtrack.

This tour is said to showcase The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, with Emily Marshall serving as the tour’s conductor.

The film has a hip-hop-infused score composed by Daniel Pemberton and features stars such as Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

“’Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” Pemberton says. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert.”

This tour launched just in time for the theatrical release of the film’s highly anticipated sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

With ticket prices starting at $35, more information can be found at TheSmithCenter.com.

Doors for “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” Live in Concert will open at 6 p.m. on November 14 at The Smith Center.