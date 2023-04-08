Special Olympics Nevada holds Vegas Plunge 2023 at Cowabunga Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Special Olympics Nevada held its annual Las Vegas Plunge at Cowabunga Bay on Saturday morning.

Attendees were invited to "hop, skip, run, jump or dive" into Cowabunga Bay's wave pool to support SONV's health and sports programs.

For attendees who like to dress up, this year's event had a theme of "Independence" and costumes with red, white and blue were highly encouraged.

Plunge participants must raise a minimum of $125 and will receive the complete VIP Plunge experience. Guests who want to attend and not participate in the Plunge can register for $45.

In addition to the Plunge, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the Duck Derby. Participants can purchase a duck and “race” to the finish line for prizes.

After the Plunge, all participants and guests are invited to stay for the day and enjoy the attractions at Cowabunga Bay.

For more information about this event, visit the Special Olympics Nevada website.