Some of the best ice cream shops in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The following is a list of the top ice cream shops in Las Vegas

1. Creamberry LV is an ice cream shop located off the strip that specializes in ice cream, rolled tacos, cotton candy burritos, shaved ice, floats, milkshakes and so much more. The ice cream shop has made a name for itself because of its customized treats.

2. Mora Iced Creamery Town Square Mora’s ice creams and sorbets are made at optimum temperature. With flavors that derive from natural ingredients and flavoring.

3. Lappert’s Ice Cream this Hawaiian-style ice cream shop is located inside the California hotel-casino that serves tropical flavored ice cream. Flavors like mango, peach, cinnamon swirl, and many others have become fan favorites.

4. Luv-It Frozen Custard this shop has been serving Las Vegas locals since 1973 and this family-owned business has easily become the best-frozen custard in town. All custards are made from the highest quality of ingredients and include both walk-in and order window options.

5. Sticks & Shakes has more than 500 milkshakes to choose from as well as desserts on sticks, gelato, sorbet, fruit, and cheesecake that are made in-store.

6. Sloan’s Ice Cream Sloan’s became famously known for their themed sundaes. Many locals refer to this shop as the Willy Wonka of Ice Cream- you can experience this ice cream at the Grand Canal Shoppes.

7. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt this Ohio-style ice cream shop is known for its amazing flavors and New York-style cheesecake slices. Providing both a rich and creamy taste; this home-style made ice cream is sure to lift your spirits.

8. Sweet Addiction Cookies & Ice Cream this affordable ice cream shop allows customers to create customized ice cream sandwiches for less than four dollars. Customers can also choose from 13 cookie options to help spice up their ice cream cones or sundaes.

9. Scoop LV is a retro-style ice cream shop, that is perfect for millennials and families. Customers can choose from a variety of flavors and options include Boba. The shop now allows both mobile ordering and in-store purchases.