Snoop Dogg to host product launch party for LP Exotics at Planet 13 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Snoop Dogg — or, DJ Snoopadelic — will be hosting the grand opening and launch of LP Exotics at the Planet 13 SuperStore and Entertainment Complex, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Snoop Dogg will be a featured performer during the launch of "Lamborghini Princess" Marianna's LP Exotics brand at Planet 13.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and feature additional performers DJ Super Sako and Sammy Flash.

Those interested in attending need to be 21 years of age or older, and purchase $100 of LP Exotics, or VVG Products to receive one General Admissions Ticket. The purchase of $400 of products will get on VIP Ticket.

Both types of tickets are available in person or online at Planet 13.