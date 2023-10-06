Sleater-Kinney to take the Brooklyn Bowl stage in February 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American rock band Sleater-Kinney will be taking over the Brooklyn Bowl stage in early 2024.

According to a news release, the band will be stopping in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, Feb. 29 to celebrate their brand-new album, "Little Rope." The release describes the album as "one of the finest, most delicately layered records in Sleater-Kinney’s nearly 30-year career."

Tickets to Sleater-Kinney at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas start at $32.50 and will be available starting Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PST.

Artist presales begin Wednesday, Oct. 4, with CITI, Spotify, and Live Nation presales taking place the following day on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m.

For a full list of upcoming shows and additional information, please visit Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas’ website at https://www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.