Sir Rod Stewart returning to Caesars Palace in 2025 with extended Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back by popular demand, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer, songwriter and performer Rod Stewart will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2025.

“The Encore Shows” will feature Stewart's biggest hits, plus surprises from the songbook, swing, as well as deep cuts, and stunning new production elements.

Following 200 performances of his remarkable and critically acclaimed 13-year residency, " Rod Stewart: The Hits,” the rock icon realized that he’s having too much fun to completely end it, so he’s coming back for an encore.

The shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:



March 2025 : 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

May 2025 : 29, 31

June 2025 : 1, 5, 7, 8

Presale tickets are available to fan club members and Citi card holders beginning Thursday, Aug. 8 and to members of Caesars Rewards or Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program on Friday, Aug. 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Aug. 12 on TicketMaster.com.