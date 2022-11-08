Sick New World Festival brings hard rock and alternative music to Las Vegas in 2023.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Production company, C3 Presents, released the lineup for the first ever Sick New World festival. The festival is planned to be on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The festival is planned on May 13, 2023. Tickets are set to go public November 11 at 2 p.m.

The festival is bringing hard rock and alternative music with headliners such as System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus.

The lineup is said to have over 50 artists.

Different ticket levels are available, for more information, visit sicknewworldfest.com.