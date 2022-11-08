Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Sick New World Festival brings hard rock and alternative music to Las Vegas in 2023

Sick New World festival.jpg
Sick New World
Sick New World Festival brings hard rock and alternative music to Las Vegas in 2023.
Sick New World festival.jpg
Posted at 4:29 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 19:29:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Production company, C3 Presents, released the lineup for the first ever Sick New World festival. The festival is planned to be on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The festival is planned on May 13, 2023. Tickets are set to go public November 11 at 2 p.m.

The festival is bringing hard rock and alternative music with headliners such as System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus.

The lineup is said to have over 50 artists.

Sick New World festival.jpg
Sick New World Festival brings hard rock and alternative music to Las Vegas in 2023.

Different ticket levels are available, for more information, visit sicknewworldfest.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH