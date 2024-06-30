Shin Lim moves residency to The Palazzo Theatre at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shin Lim, the Canadian-born, American-raised Asian-Pacific magician who stunned viewers on “America’s Got Talent,” has attracted nearly 1 million fans across more than 800 shows with no signs of slowing down as he reimagines his Las Vegas residency at his new home at The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Shin Lim has redefined the way close-up magic is presented by performing carefully self-choreographed routines.

“Shin Lim has been mesmerizing audiences in Las Vegas since 2019 and we cannot wait for our guests to experience the magic of Limitless,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. “Limitless fills out the entertainment programming in our four theatres creating the most diverse entertainment under one roof on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Opening this October, tickets to Limitless begin July 15 and can be purchased here.

“We’re honored to move Limitless to the larger and newly renovated The Palazzo Theatre and to have an opportunity to build a new set after so many amazing years getting to entertain fans at The Mirage,” Lim shares proudly. “We’ve been hard at work on an all-new show, and we can’t wait to welcome fans this fall.”