SHEIN announces return of pop-up store to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SHEIN, the popular online clothing brand, announced the return of its pop-up store to the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday.

The store will be open at the Grand Canal Shoppes, inside the Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday, May 25 to Sunday, May 28. Though, organizers did note that the stores are subject to closing early, depending on "product availability."

Fans of the brand will be able to shop for their favorite products, including beachwear, athletic wear, and beauty products.