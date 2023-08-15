Shania Twain announces new 'COME ON OVER' residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shania Twain, the top-selling female country artist of all time, is officially returning to the Las Vegas Strip!
Twain announced on Tuesday plans for her new residency, "Shania Twain: COME ON OVER," which is set to open at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Friday, May 10, 2024.
The 24 performances going on sale are:
- May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26
- Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31
- Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7
- Nov. 2024: 29, 30
- Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14
All shows are set to begin at 8 p.m.
“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre," Twain said in a press release. "The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”
Presale for tickets begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.
Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.