Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Shania Twain announces new 'COME ON OVER' residency at Planet Hollywood

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Shania Twain Is Such A Big Britney Spears Fan She Co-wrote One Of Her Early Hits
Posted at 6:55 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 09:55:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shania Twain, the top-selling female country artist of all time, is officially returning to the Las Vegas Strip!

Twain announced on Tuesday plans for her new residency, "Shania Twain: COME ON OVER," which is set to open at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The 24 performances going on sale are:

  • May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26
  • Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31
  • Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7
  • Nov. 2024: 29, 30
  • Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

All shows are set to begin at 8 p.m.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre," Twain said in a press release. "The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Presale for tickets begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH