Shania Twain announces new 'COME ON OVER' residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shania Twain, the top-selling female country artist of all time, is officially returning to the Las Vegas Strip!

Twain announced on Tuesday plans for her new residency, "Shania Twain: COME ON OVER," which is set to open at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The 24 performances going on sale are:



May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

Aug. 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

Sept. 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

Nov. 2024: 29, 30

Dec. 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

All shows are set to begin at 8 p.m.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre," Twain said in a press release. "The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Presale for tickets begins on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.