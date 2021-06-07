Several big concerts announced for Laughlin Event Center, including Roger Daltry/Billy Idol, Kid Rock and Dwight Yoakam

The Laughlin Event Center has announced several big concerts.

Roger Daltrey with special guests Billy Idol and Steve Stevens (acoustic) are set to take the stage on Sept. 11, followed by award-winning entertainer Kid Rock on Oct. 16. Edgewater Casino’s E Center will host GRAMMY Award winner Dwight Yoakam on Nov. 6.

Roger Daltrey first assembled the group that would become The Who in 1959 while at Acton County School, recruiting John Entwistle and subsequently agreeing to John’s proposal that Pete Townshend should join. In those days Daltrey, whose daytime job was in a sheet metal factory, even made the band’s guitars, and it was his energy and ambition that drove the group during their formative years. That same energy, coupled with his unwavering resolve, has sustained the group during periods of uncertainty ever since. Daltrey has cultivated a singing career outside of The Who, beginning in 1973 when he found himself on the BBC’s Top Of The Pops, the UK’s then premier chart TV show, promoting the single ‘Giving It All Away’ which reached number five in the UK charts. It was a track from his first solo album Daltrey, released that same year, which he followed up with the albums Ride A Rock Horse, One Of The Boys, the soundtrack to McVicar, and After The Fire. As a member of The Who, who were already members of the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, Daltrey was inducted in 2005 into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

Billy Idol, together with Steve Stevens at his side, was an early architect of the sound, style and fury of punk rock. He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including “Dancing With Myself, “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh For Fantasy” and “Cradle Of Love,” all of which Idol wrote himself. Idol’s definitive versions of “Mony Mony” and “To Be A Lover” were also smash singles. Idol is responsible for some of punk rock’s most memorable, literate, and evocative moments and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of ’77 to the dance floor, going on to fashion an immediately identifiable musical blueprint that integrates club-land throb, rockabilly desperation, and rock’n’roll decadence.

Kid Rock burst onto the music scene in 1998 with his Devil Without a Cause album and hasn't looked back. From hit singles like “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy” to “Picture” and “All Summer Long,” the recording artist has blazed his own trail in the music world, having sold over 26 million albums to date and continuing tour. Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and recently set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Rock remains at the center of media attention in regard to his musical and personal ambitions, leaving his mark in a multitude of genres.

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization. Yoakam’s self-curated SiriusXM channel, titled Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat ‘Where Country Went Mod’ launched in April of 2018. The channel celebrates the Bakersfield sound and those whom it has inspired. Guests have boasted the likes of Post Malone, Lukas Nelson, Beck, Chris Hillman, Jakob Dylan, Mike Nesmith and Mickey Dolans, Dave Alvin, and Jackie DeShannon, among others. In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in over 40 feature films, including Sling Blade and Panic Room.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. PT on June 11. True Rewards Players Club members will have exclusive access to purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, June 9 through Thursday, June 10 at 10 p.m. PT. All tickets for the Event Center can be purchased at LaughlinEventCenter.com , and tickets for the E Center can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com .

