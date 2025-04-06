Serving for Seniors: Help local high school students walk the graduation stage with pride

Every high school senior deserves to walk across the stage with pride. But for some, the cost of caps and gowns is a barrier.

Channel 13, the Vegas Thrill, and Communities In Schools Southern Nevada are teaming up and “Serving for Seniors” — but we need your help.

There are a few ways you can contribute if you're able:

Make a donation to Communities in Schools at cisnevada.org

Dine at Craggy Range at Lee's Family Forum on April 10 and 13 or Mackenzie River Henderson on April 19. A portion of your bill will contribute to "Serving For Seniors."

Your contribution benefits Communities in Schools Southern Nevada to help fund seniors' graduation caps and gowns so they aren't left out of their big day.