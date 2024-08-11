Watch Now
See Perseid meteor shower this weekend at Red Rock Canyon

(NASA/Bill Ingalls) For copyright and restrictions refer to - http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html
NASA/Bill Ingalls
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Considered the "best meteor shower of the year," the Perseid shower will peak this weekend, and locals have the chance to watch it at Red Rock Canyon.

Beginning at 1 a.m. Aug. 12, visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be treated to a short presentation by a park ranger before viewing the shower.

The program is set to take place at the Late Night parking lot off Highway 16, and visitors are asked to bring chairs or blankets and plenty of water.

A Bureau of Land Management Park Ranger will conduct a short presentation and share stories of the constellations that surround the shower, then sit back as we watch one of the most reliable meteor showers in awe.

This program will take place at the Late Night parking lot located off of Highway 160. Bring your chairs or blankets and red stargazing lights. There is no water at this location, so please bring enough for the event with you.

