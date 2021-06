LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar will take the stage at the Strat Hotel and Casino for a brand new residency.

Hagar rose to fame in the 1970s with his hard rock band Montrose as well as a brief stint as the lead singer of Van Halen and a successful solo career.

The rocker will kick off his "Sammy Hagar & Friends" residency Halloween weekend.

Ticket prices begin at $100 and go on sale on Thursday.

More information is also available here.