LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rolling Stones are returning to Las Vegas.

The band announced the return of its No Filter Tour that will kick off in the fall and include a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 6.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 30.

The band's original 2020 Las Vegas concert was canceled due to the pandemic.

