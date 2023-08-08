Rodeo World to return to Las Vegas for third annual National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Rodeo World" will officially be returning to the Las Vegas valley this winter for the 65th annual National Finals Rodeo.

Resorts World Las Vegas will be hosting its third annual event, with its official partner, Rodeo Vegas. Rodeo fans will have the opportunity to watch Resorts World transform into "Rodeo World Las Vegas."

Additionally, fans can also attend meet and greets with riders and celebrities alike, attend viewing parties at Wrangler Dawg House, and watch headlining entertainment across the property.

The event will last from Thursday, December 7 until Saturday, December 16, 2023.

For more information about Rodeo World Las Vegas, visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/experiences/rodeo-world-2023/.