Rod Stewart returning this fall to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Legendary rockstar Rod Stewart will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace when he returns to Las Vegas for nine shows this fall.

Presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas, “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” will perform select dates Oct. 6 through 23, 2021.

Over the past ten years, the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has packed an arena-sized concert into an intimate concert experience that's exclusive to Las Vegas audiences - with no seat more than 145 feet from his majestic stage. Featuring chart-topping hits spanning Stewart’s unparalleled over five-decade career including "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight’s the Night" and "Forever Young,” the high-energy show treats audiences to an intimate, concert celebration.

The 2021 concerts going on sale are:

Oct. 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting June 16 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, June 18 at 10 p.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning June 16 at 12 p.m. PT through June 18 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers will have access to a presale running June 17 from 10 a.m. PT through June 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting June 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Ticket prices for “Rod Stewart: The Hits." start at $49, plus tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.