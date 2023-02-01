Watch Now
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce Las Vegas dates for international 'Raise the Roof' tour

Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 17:10:58-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After reuniting for their first international tour in more than a decade, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced new tour dates for 2023.

Kicking off April 25 in Shreveport, LA, this latest run will feature music from the duo's latest project Raise the Roof, as well as 2007’s Grammy-winning Raising Sand.

Backed by an all-star band of guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keyboards and guitar, setlists have included favorites from both Raising Sand and Raise the Roof, as well as reimagined arrangements of Led Zeppelin classics.

Presales for this leg of the “Raising the Roof” tour will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time on Feb. 1. The general on-sale will get underway on Feb. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.plantkrauss.com/

