Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper join forces for Halloween show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The gruesome twosome are returning to the Las Vegas valley this fall for a Halloween Spectacular.

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announced on Tuesday that they will be uniting this Halloween for "The Greatest Blood-Show on Earth" in Las Vegas.

Both artists have made significant impacts on rock and roll, especially in how they merge the genre will the desire to shock audiences. Both have credited horror movies, garage rock, and vaudeville as major influences on their music.

Zombie, who is also a director, is set to release his ninth feature film, The Munsters, later this year.

According to a news release, the show will take place at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Tickets to see the "gruesome twosome" are set to go on sale on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.