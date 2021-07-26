Resorts World Las Vegas will offer walk out technology at Fred Segal Market

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas will debut the first-ever store in a Las Vegas resort to utilize Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, according to their press release.

On July 26, the Resorts World Las Vegas will welcome guests to experience the Fred Segal Market powered by Just Walk Out technology. The Fred Segal Market will offer a special assortment of drinks, candy, snacks, souvenirs, and Grab & Go food items in a location adjacent to and connected with the Fred Segal Men’s shop.

“We are excited to work with Resorts World Las Vegas as they offer their customers a fast, convenient way for their guests to shop for the items they might need quickly during their resort stay,” said Cameron Janes, Vice President of Physical Retail at Amazon. “We’re thrilled that Resorts World Las Vegas’s selection of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology brings the effortless experience of a checkout-free store to a new city and a new industry for the first time through the Fred Segal Market.”

Shopping at Fred Segal Market powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to be an effortless experience. Guests will simply enter the market using a credit card and the technology will detect what shoppers take from or return to the shelves in the store. When guests have completed their shopping experience, they can just leave the store and their credit card will be charged for the items they took.

The Fred Segal Market powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will be open to the public starting July 26.

