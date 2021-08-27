Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area welcomes visitors year-round

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Red Rock Canyon is a sight to behold in Southern Nevada and gives visitors a firsthand look at the natural beauty found in the Mojave desert.

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is a quick 35-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip and shows off its own colors that can't be found on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The star of the canyon is the red sandstone peaks where visitors can get several up close and personal views of the canyon along a 13-mile scenic drive.

And there is no shortage of hiking trails at Red Rock Canyon where 22 different trails can be found just on the scenic drive alone.

Officials at the canyon say the Calico Tanks Trail tends to be one of the more popular spots inside the canyon -- it shows off the Calico Hills while being one of the first stops on the drive.

But not to be overlooked is a high point overlook found at the mid-point of the drive, where visitors are able to see the entire canyon while looking back to the city.

And you certainly will not miss the massive White Rock Hills along the drive located just past the overlook stop.

The conservation area is home to several species of desert wildlife, plants, Native American petroglyphs and a visitors center.

Visitors can beat the heat by viewing the canyon from inside and while also finding out more about the history of the famous red rocks.

The canyon is open year-round to guests with the most popular visiting times in spring and fall where temperatures drop below triple digits.

Officials say it's best to arrive early and pack smart when enjoying the canyon trails, from wearing proper clothing to of course having plenty of water.

The Strip has the lights at night but the red rocks are the ones shining bright during the day.