Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 tour stop in Las Vegas

(KTNV) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will bring their 2023 world tour to Las Vegas, Live Nation announced Monday.

They'll be joined by St. Vincent and King Princess at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

This comes after Red Hot Chili Peppers released two studio albums in 2022 and saw their song "Black Summer" nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rock Song.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Presales will precede the general public sale — the first for fans starting Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. and the second for Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Allegiant Stadium customers on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.