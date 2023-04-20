Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announces Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, announced her Las Vegas residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The "Bet It All On Blonde" residency will start August 25 and will run through December.

This Vegas residency comes after the announcement of season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which Jayne has been a cast member of since 2015.

“This is such a monumental moment for me and my incredible fans and I’m beyond thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Jayne. “I can’t wait to be on the stage and feel the energy of the audience each and every night.”

"Jayne, who has impressively racked up nine number-one singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play chart throughout her 16-year career, will transform the House of Blues stage into a one-of-a-kind night to remember in true Erika Jayne style, promising glitz, glamour, fun and a bona fide Las Vegas dance party," said officials in a press release.

Those who buy tickets for the residency can expect to hear new music.

Tickets for the residency will go on sale Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. The shows are expected to start around 8:30 p.m.