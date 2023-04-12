Rapper, Lil Baby, stopping at T-Mobile Arena during national tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American rapper, Lil Baby, is going on a national tour, and is making a stop at T-Mobile Arena!

Lil Baby will make his way to Las Vegas Friday, August 4. Throughout his tour, there are special guests planned such as The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.

The rapper's national tour is planned with 32 stops for his most recent album, "It's Only Me," that was released October 2022.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more information on his "It's Only Us," tour, click here.