Raising Cane’s to open 2-story restaurant on Las Vegas Strip, near T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raising Cane’s, the ever-popular chicken finger restaurant chain, is planning on opening a location on Las Vegas Boulevard later this year.

A restaurant representative shared a few images of what the new chicken spot will look like that will be located near the T-Mobile Arena and operate 24-hours a day.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers)

The restaurant is planned to be Cane's first two-story restaurant in the country and is expected to produce record numbers of patrons, according to a news release.

“We are so excited to open Canes’ first-ever Las Vegas Strip restaurant at the end of this year. Between this killer two-story location right on Las Vegas Boulevard, the iconic design of this restaurant, and our amazing chicken fingers, I have no doubt that Caniacs from all over the world are going to make this restaurant one of our biggest successes. We can’t wait to get started," said Jason Zwerin, Canes’ regional leader of restaurants.

The company said it will share be sharing further updates when available.