Psycho Las Vegas returns to Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Psycho Las Vegas is known by fans and artists as “America’s Rock n’ Roll Bacchanal” and the wildest ride in the music business.

On Aug. 20-22, it will return to the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Now in its fifth year, PSYCHO LAS VEGAS offers audiences an unrivaled immersive festival experience that puts fans in the same confines as their favorite artists and lets the spirit and fever of Sin City do the rest to create a once-in-a-lifetime festival experience year after year.

This year's highlight performances include Danzig, Down, GZA, Exhorder, The Flaming Lips, Thievery Corporation, Doc McGhee, and Tim Dillon.

Three-Day General Admission passes and Single Day tickets can be purchased at vivapsycho.com or www.AXS.com.

Psycho SWIM, the official pre-party of Psycho Las Vegas, will take place at the DAYLIGHT Beach Club on Aug. 19. Tickets for Psycho SWIM are available at vivapsycho.com.