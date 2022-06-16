Princess Diana's wedding dress, 500+ artifacts bound for Las Vegas Strip tribute exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — A tribute to Princess Diana’s life as a famous royal comes to Las Vegas this August.

A 10,000-square-foot exhibit at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip will showcase more than 500 original items and personal belongings from the beloved icon.

The exhibit will cover the life of Princess Diana from the beginning at her parents' estate to her ultimate reinvention of royal life, exhibit organizers say.

There will be 12 themed rooms with three collections: "Wedding of the Century," "Fashion Icon" and "Gone too Soon: A Memorial.”

The “Wedding” room will be the opportunity for visitors to get a chance to experience the wedding event of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles on July 29, 1981.

In the “Fashion Icon” room, visitors can look at the display collection of Diana’s iconic fashions, including famous designers Catherine Walker and Gianni Versace. According to exhibit officials, nine historical dresses Diana wore at world events and royal tours will be on display.

The “Gone Too Soon” room will show visitors the week of the death and funeral of Diana. This room will also feature a vigil, a floral installation, and palace gates reproduced to their actual size.

The exhibit opens in August. To purchase tickets in advance, visit https://www.dianalasvegas.com/.

SBX Group and SEE Global Entertainment, in partnership with Pink Ribbons Crusade, created and produced this exhibition to raise funds to fight breast cancer.