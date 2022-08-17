Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition to debut on Las Vegas Strip in fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new attraction is coming to Las Vegas, honoring the 25th anniversary of the tragic passing of Princess Diana.

Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition combines Las Vegas entertainment and the world’s leading collection of Diana and royal memorabilia to offer North America’s premiere journey inside the royal family.

The custom-built, 10,000-square-foot exhibition debuts its multi-million-dollar collection of over 700 items, including several of Diana’s authentic evening gowns and fashion garments, artist installations, historic royal textiles and a collection of correspondence, gifts and personal items of Diana and the royals.

Beginning at Diana’s aristocratic family estate and journeying through her whirlwind introduction to and ultimate reinvention of royal life, the exhibition contains 12 curated rooms anchored by three standout collections: “Wedding of the Century,” “Fashion Icon” and “Royal Obsession.”

From 2.5 billion people tuning in to watch Diana’s funeral in 1997 to the continued modern-day coverage across all media, Diana remains one of our time's most significant and impactful figures.

This exhibition debuts at a time of commemoration as Aug. 31, marking the 25th anniversary of Diana’s tragic passing.

The exhibition is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., with the last admission at 6 p.m.

A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Pink Ribbons Crusade to assist in its fight against breast cancer.

General admission adult tickets start at $29, with special pricing available for children starting at $21 and for students, seniors, military and Nevada residents, starting at $25. All general admission tickets are timed entry.

Guests can upgrade to VIP tickets, which include entry at any time on the ticket date, priority line access, a commemorative VIP gift and a complimentary audio guide. The exhibition also offers family and special packages for parties of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at DianaLasVegas.com or at the door.

The exhibition also offers group bookings for unique private and corporate events, including a wedding package for guests looking to tie the knot with one of the most unique experiences on The Strip.

The wedding package features a ceremony and private dinner inside the “Wedding of the Century” room amongst the thoughtfully chosen artifacts and fashion pieces from the royal celebration, such as the dramatic recreation of Diana’s wedding dress.