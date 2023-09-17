Pirate-themed bar in Arts District announces opening in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new pirate-themed bar in the Arts District will be welcoming guests inside for a soft opening next month.

The Stray Pirate Tropical Cocktails & Effects will give guests an immersive experience transporting them to a "thrilling undersea world where their ship came to rest on the sea floor."

According to a news release, the bar's name "pays tribute to a mythical band of cursed pirates who were transformed into a motley crew of dogs after their pursuit of treasure led them into an enchanted grotto."

Award-winning bartender Christopher Gutierrez will be at the helm of operations and cocktail creations, bringing his talents seen across many downtown locations, including Oak & Ivy, Corduroy, and Atomic Liquors.

"I am genuinely excited about Stray Pirate," said Gutierrez. "A lot of effort has gone into curating a fantastic cocktail selection. However, what truly sets us apart is the exceptional team we've assembled, their unwavering dedication to service, and our ability to transport guests to an unparalleled tropical oasis. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey."

Guests can enjoy hand-painted portraits of canine friends within the community, and custom tiki mugs, unique t-shirts, and other merchandise added to the ambiance will be available.