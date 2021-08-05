Pinkbox Doughnuts named official partner of Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pinkbox Doughnuts has been announced as the official doughnut partner ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders preseason home opener on Aug.14.

The partnership grants Pinkbox exclusive rights to Raiders-themed doughnuts and names the brand the only doughnut provider within Allegiant Stadium for all events.

“It’s such an honor to be the official doughnut partner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” said Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “At Pinkbox Doughnuts, our goal is to spread smiles with every bite and this partnership allows us to bring that joy not only to Raiders fans and guests of all events at Allegiant Stadium events but with the lineup of Raiders doughnuts offered at our stores during football season.”

Fans looking for a sweet treat can visit the Pinkbox Doughnuts kiosk at section 312 during all Raiders games, concerts, and Allegiant stadium events.

Additionally, Pinkbox will be available on all-suite menus. Customers can purchase doughnuts individually, by the half dozen, or by the dozen.

Signature Pinkbox favorites will be available at all events while the lineup of Raiders-themed items will only be offered on game day and includes:

Raider Nation – Silver frosted raised ring topped with RAIDERS writing, black and silver sprinkles, and a collectible mini helmet

Guests can also get their doughnut fix by visiting the vibrant Pinkbox Doughnuts food truck, which will be serving Raiders doughnuts and customer favorites at the Fan Field experience at every home game.