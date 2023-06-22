Pinkbox Doughnuts announces sweet treats for 4th of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pinkbox Doughnuts has a special lineup of doughnuts to bring for your 4th of July plans.
The company also announced their July "Doughnut of the Month." The Chocolate Butter Cup is a chocolate frosted shell filled with peanut butter, chocolate chips and filling.
Pinkbox's Fourth of July special doughnuts is said to be available from Monday until the following Tuesday.
Some doughnuts are names, "It's Ya Birthday," "The Firework," and "Patriot Swirl."
The full list can be seen below:
- American Pee Weez® -- Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez® with stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Sprinkle -- Glazed raised ring topped with stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Tie Dye -- Red, white and blue marble frosted raised ring
- Patriot Swirl -- Blue frosted raised shell filled with cherry cheesecake and topped with a red swirl
- American Flag -- White frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with red, white, and blue flag décor
- It’s Ya Birthday -- White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
- American DoughCro® -- Glazed croissant doughnut filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with a blue whip rosette and stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Vegan -- Chocolate frosted raised vegan shell topped with a chocolate vegan buttercream rosette and stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Pooh® -- Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and stripes sprinkles
- Pinky® -- Vanilla cake topped with pink buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, and an American Flag
- Veegee -- Vegan glazed vanilla cake with orange vegan buttercream, orange frosting and American Flag décor
- Watermelon -- Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor
- Hot Dawg -- Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting
- The Firework -- White frosted raised shell topped with blue whip and strawberry pop rocks