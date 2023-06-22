Pinkbox Doughnuts announces sweet treats for 4th of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pinkbox Doughnuts has a special lineup of doughnuts to bring for your 4th of July plans.

The company also announced their July "Doughnut of the Month." The Chocolate Butter Cup is a chocolate frosted shell filled with peanut butter, chocolate chips and filling.

Pinkbox's Fourth of July special doughnuts is said to be available from Monday until the following Tuesday.

Some doughnuts are names, "It's Ya Birthday," "The Firework," and "Patriot Swirl."

The full list can be seen below:

