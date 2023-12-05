Pink announces return to Allegiant Stadium with 'Summer Carnival 2024'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pink announced her return to the Las Vegas valley and Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday morning.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Allegiant Stadium announced the artist's return as part of her "Summer Carnival 2024."

Pink will make her stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Script.

THE CARNIVAL IS BACK! P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2024 is coming to Allegiant Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2024, with special guest Sheryl Crow and The Script!



Tickets on sale Monday 12/11 (10am local) 🎠 Get more info here: https://t.co/wa44OiLaWR pic.twitter.com/ETtDOcBrAB — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) December 5, 2023

Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.