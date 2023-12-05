Watch Now
Pink announces return to Allegiant Stadium with 'Summer Carnival 2024'

Summer Carnival at Allegiant 2024
Posted at 12:10 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 15:10:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pink announced her return to the Las Vegas valley and Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday morning.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Allegiant Stadium announced the artist's return as part of her "Summer Carnival 2024."

Pink will make her stop in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, with special guests Sheryl Crow and The Script.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.

