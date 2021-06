LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Pinball Hall of Fame is now located near the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign and club members will be able to view it on Thursday.

INSIDE LOOK: New location for Las Vegas Pinball Hall of Fame

Las Vegas Pinball Collectors Club members can get in Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

And if you have made a donation of $50 or more you just have to RSVP to get on the VIP list.