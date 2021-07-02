Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas celebrates new location grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Pinball Hall of Fame is now open at its new location on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip near the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign.

For a while, the pandemic put the future of the Pinball Hall of Fame in jeopardy.

Acting as both a museum and arcade, the PHoF is run by Tim Arnold as a nonprofit.

Plans to move it from its original location on Tropicana Avenue near Maryland Parkway -- not far from UNLV -- were set in motion before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Once it did, the museum said it lost about 50% of its usual revenue.

A GoFundMe was created to seek financing for construction and the move. Back in February, an anonymous donor helped to secure the funds needed to keep it alive.

On Thursday, Clark County shared out photographs of the grand opening and declared it "Pinball Hall of Fame Day" in the county.

The Pinball Hall of Fame is celebrating its official grand opening. @CommishJGibson presented a proclamation declaring it “Pinball Hall of Fame Day”! #Vegas pic.twitter.com/K3R2MnXqR5 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 2, 2021

The Pinball Hall of Fame is now located on 4925 Las Vegas Boulevard South. Learn more at pinballmuseum.org.