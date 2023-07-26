Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Pierce The Veil to bring 'Jaws of Life Tour' to Brooklyn Bowl in December

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Pierce the Veil Jaws of Life Tour
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 12:11:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pierce The Veil is set to bring their nationwide "The Jaws of Life Tour" to the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas this winter.

The rock trio — guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jamie Preciado — will be touring their fifth studio album, which was released in February.

The show will also feature an opening lineup of progressive post-hardcore groups, featuring Dayseeker, Destroy Boys, and L.S. Dunes.

The show will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on the Brooklyn Bowl's website starting on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET, with prices starting at $60.50.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH