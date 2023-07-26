Pierce The Veil to bring 'Jaws of Life Tour' to Brooklyn Bowl in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pierce The Veil is set to bring their nationwide "The Jaws of Life Tour" to the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas this winter.

The rock trio — guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jamie Preciado — will be touring their fifth studio album, which was released in February.

The show will also feature an opening lineup of progressive post-hardcore groups, featuring Dayseeker, Destroy Boys, and L.S. Dunes.

The show will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on the Brooklyn Bowl's website starting on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET, with prices starting at $60.50.