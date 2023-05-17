Picnic In The Alley returns on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Picnic In The Alley is back after being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers said the event celebrates "the amazing women of culinary, communication, entertainment, design, and more across Las Vegas." They add the event was created and is entirely staffed by women.

Some of the businesses participating this year include La Stega, Forte, Yukon Pizza, LEV Group, Honey Salt, Keris.Sweets, Carl's Donuts, 5098 Bread, Harvest Divine, Le Thai, Milkfish, Popnpies, The Silver Stamp, Crafthaus Brewery, Velveteen Rabbit, Sparrow + Wolf, Main Street Provisions, and Whistling Andy Distillery.

"Picnic In The Alley is so much more than a tasting event in Las Vegas," said Jolene Mannina, who created the event. "This is an event that celebrates how lucky we are to have a city full of extraordinary women and an event that everyone can enjoy."

In addition to food, there will be an interactive photography installation and art. A portion of the proceeds from this year's event will benefit The Shade Tree, which helps homeless and abused women and children.

The event is on May 21 at NineTwenty in the Arts District. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. VIPs will let in at 4 p.m. while General Admission will be let in at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $100.