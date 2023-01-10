Photos: Bellagio unveils first look at Year of the Rabbit display at Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The renowned Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is ushering in a year of "harmony, good luck, enlightenment, and prosperity" with its new Lunar New Year display.

The Year of the Rabbit exhibition will immerse guests "in a space reflecting peace and tranquility, where Asian culture is celebrated and honored in thoughtful fashion," MGM Resorts International stated in a news release announcing the exhibit.

Bellagio's Horticulture Team worked with designer Ed Libby to cultivate a display honoring the Black Water Rabbit, "which signifies deep wisdom and connection to Earth," a spokesperson for MGM Resorts stated.

MGM Resorts International Bellagio Conservatory is celebrating Chinese New Year with a new display for the Year of the Rabbit. MGM Resorts International shared photos of the stunning new botanical exhibits.

"We've designed a beautiful space of tranquility and cultural enlightenment where we hope guests will gather to usher in the Year of the Black Water Rabbit and embrace the good fortune it will bring," Libby stated. "We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to enjoy the Conservatory as it delivers a symbol of hope and prosperity for the new year."

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, a beloved fixture on the Las Vegas Strip, are free and open to the public 24 hours a day. The Year of the Rabbit display can be viewed through March 4, MGM stated.

“Year of the Rabbit” Lunar New Year display by the numbers:



45,600 : Flowers used to create the topiary children throughout the show

10,000 : Jewels on the Year of the Rabbit Medallion

6,500 : Plants on display throughout the exhibit

1,065 : Cherry blossom branches on the South Bed tree

88 : I-Ching coins on the gold money tree

70 : Koi fish in the North and South Beds, some second and third-generation fish that were born in the Conservatory

56 : Cloisonne-style cherry blossoms

32 feet : Height of the Year of the Rabbit Medallion

14 feet : Diameter of the Jade Rabbit Moon

17 feet : Height of Caishen, God of Wealth

12 : Number of rabbit representations in the display

4 : Number of hanging jade talisman created with 3D printers

4 : Ding Vessels

2 : Red-crown cranes made of botanical materials

1 : Birdcage with live zebra finches

1: Book of Knowledge

MGM Resorts laid out what guests can expect to experience in each area of the Chinese New Year display as follows:

West Bed

"Tucked within the West Bed is an elegantly sculpted, 32-foot-tall medallion honoring the Year of the Water Rabbit. Through its use of red-and-gold colored metallic and floral materials, the two-sided piece represents the dual masculinity and femininity of nature. Gorgeous cherry blossoms crafted from the ancient Eastern metalwork technique of cloisonné hang above a pair of fierce Fu Dogs guarding the Conservatory and its guests. Beneath twin bonsai trees, flowing waters signify the showering of riches and pay homage to the rabbit’s wisdom and connection to Earth, while gilded water lily fountains adorn a gorgeous pond."

North Bed

"The Temple of Six Banyan Trees sits at the heart of the North Bed where five floral topiary children made of carnations and botanical accents play amidst moving water to invoke symbolic messages of play, commerce, sustainability, celebration and enlightenment. Bringing guests good fortune and luck is the money tree set at the bed’s center, comprised of 88 gold I-Ching coins made of metallic material. Hanging high above the display are pomegranates and Chinese lanterns detailed with gold patterns, guiding guests to prosperity and peace. LED screens reflect fireworks and falling gold I-Ching coins while the unique and distinct ginger-and-amber scent “Serenity” fills the air."

East Bed

"Standing tall atop a trove of gold coins is a 17-foot-tall statue of Caishen, the benevolent Chinese god of wealth. Two pairs of jade talisman drape over the East Bed to showcase the brightness of the year ahead, while a family of eight golden rabbits, representing abundance and new beginnings, pose below. Finely detailed bronze ding pots, symbolizing a ritualistic offering to the heavens as a sign of gratitude and hope, are artfully placed across a 46-foot wooden garden bridge adorned with festive pink cherry blossoms and gold-crowned red railings."

South Bed

"Visitors can gaze upon a glowing moon of the jade rabbit as it smiles down upon them while listening to the happy chirps of live zebra finches, being cared for by an expert team of dedicated staff. Stretching across the South Bed, a majestic cherry blossom tree accompanies cranes and pink lunar moths crafted of botanical materials, symbolizing resilience, transformation and success. A gentle rabbit journeys across the steppingstones to the banquet of the Jade Emperor. Within this bed, guests will find a traditional tea house, representing hospitality, discipline and grace, where Bellagio is pleased to host The Garden Table, an immersive dining experience."