Pete Davidson at The Cosmopolitan for one night, phone-free show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pete Davidson is bringing his act to the Las Vegas Strip.
The comedian will be at The Chelsea Theater Sept. 23 for "Pete Davidson & Friends."
According to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the show will be phone-free and devices will not be permitted. The website says phones will be placed in pouches that can be opened at the end of the event. Those seen with a device during the performance can expect to be escorted from the venue.
Tickets start over $100 plus taxes and fees.
They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.