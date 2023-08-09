Watch Now
Pete Davidson at The Cosmopolitan for one night, phone-free show

Posted at 7:02 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 22:02:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pete Davidson is bringing his act to the Las Vegas Strip.

The comedian will be at The Chelsea Theater Sept. 23 for "Pete Davidson & Friends."

According to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the show will be phone-free and devices will not be permitted. The website says phones will be placed in pouches that can be opened at the end of the event. Those seen with a device during the performance can expect to be escorted from the venue.

Tickets start over $100 plus taxes and fees.

They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

