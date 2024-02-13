Pearl Jam's 'Dark Matter' world tour will stop in Las Vegas. Here's how to get tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pearl Jam will follow the release of their 12th studio album with a new world tour scheduled to stop in Las Vegas in May.

"Dark Matter" will release to the public on April 19. Pearl Jam kicks off their 35-date world tour in May, stopping at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, May 16 and Saturday, May 18.

How and where can you get tickets?

Members of the band's Ten Club will have access to a presale through Ticketmaster Request. Only members active as of Monday, Feb. 12 will be able to participate in the presale.

Everyone else will have to register for a chance to participate in the world tour registration sale by Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

"This will be the only way for fans to participate in the on sale," tour organizers stated in a news release. "Registration does not guarantee access to the salee."

You can register through Ticketmaster. com.

Las Vegas locals will also get the chance to win tickets to the show through a promotion with Pinkbox Doughnuts.

Only on Feb. 23, participating Pinkbox locations will sell the "Pearl Jam Dark Magic" doughnut. Random doughnuts will have special pink tickets inside that award one customer at each location with a pair of tickets to see Pearl Jam perform on Thursday, May 16.

Tour organizers did not list which Pinkbox Doughnuts locations would participate in the promotion.