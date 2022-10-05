PAW Patrol live show coming to Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — PAW Patrol is coming to Las Vegas in 2023!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," is coming to the Orleans Arena February 9 to February 11, 2023.

The show is presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group.

In the press release, information about the show was provided: "Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure, which includes help from the newest pup who is all ears, Tracker!"

The show is family-friendly, and the show encourages the audience to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups throughout their mission.

