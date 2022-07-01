Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Organizers cancel 2022 Day N Vegas festival, citing 'logistics, timing and production issues'

Day N Vegas set up
Jeremy Chen
Day N Vegas set up
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 18:36:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Organizers of the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas announced this year's event was canceled.

J. Cole, SZA and Travis Scott were slated to headline the event scheduled for Sept. 2 through Sept. 4.

Day N Vegas announced on Twitter that "a combination of logistics, timing and production issues" had "forced" them to cancel the event.

Organizers with Goldenvoice said the refund process for tickets already sold would "begin immediately." Those who purchased tickets could expect to see funds back in their accounts within two to four weeks, according to the statement.

Anyone with questions about the refund process was advised to contact AXS via support.axs.com. Fuse Hotel Package support was said to be available through daynvegas2022.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH