LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Organizers of the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas announced this year's event was canceled.

J. Cole, SZA and Travis Scott were slated to headline the event scheduled for Sept. 2 through Sept. 4.

Day N Vegas announced on Twitter that "a combination of logistics, timing and production issues" had "forced" them to cancel the event.

We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/8XufVLLCqo — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas) July 1, 2022

Organizers with Goldenvoice said the refund process for tickets already sold would "begin immediately." Those who purchased tickets could expect to see funds back in their accounts within two to four weeks, according to the statement.

Anyone with questions about the refund process was advised to contact AXS via support.axs.com. Fuse Hotel Package support was said to be available through daynvegas2022.com

