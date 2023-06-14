Watch Now
Opportunity Village announces registration date for annual Las Vegas Santa Run

FILE: The Great Santa Run 2017
Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman with Opportunity Village clients during the 2017 Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas. Saturday, December 2, 2017. 
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 19:59:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opportunity Village is bringing Christmas and charity to downtown Las Vegas.

The charity has announced you can now buy tickets July 1st for its 19th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run, presented by Circle K happening Dec. 2.

The Great Santa Run of the year starts with:

  • Festivities beginning at 8 a.m.
  • A 5k run, starting at 10 a.m.
  • The 1-mile Kris Kringle Jingle Walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

Since 1954, Opportunity Village has been helping people with disabilities.

“We are making this year's Las Vegas Great Santa Run bigger and better than ever, with fun prizes for fund-raising efforts, great entertainment, and surprises for our runners and walkers,” said Bob Brown, president and CEO of Opportunity Village.

As one of the primary fundraisers, participation in either the 5k run or 1 mile Kris Kringle walk will support people with disabilities in southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run participants will have opportunities for fundraising, beginning with a $5 donation.

According to event organizers, prizes range from free hot chocolate at The Magical Forest to a three-day cruise in Baja, Mexico.

All fundraising goes toward supporting adults with disabilities in the Las Vegas area.

More information is available on Opportunity Village's website and registration is available July 1st.  

