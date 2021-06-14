Watch
OneRepublic announces Labor Day performances in Las Vegas

PLANET HOLLYWOOD
one republic las vegas
Posted at 8:12 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 11:12:58-04

GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band OneRepublic is taking over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this Labor Day Weekend with an exclusive two-night engagement Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, marking the first shows back at the venue this year.

The performances are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

An artist presale is scheduled for June 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Zappos customers will have access to a presale running from June 16 at 10 a.m. PT through June 17 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

