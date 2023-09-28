'One World Through Art': First Friday celebrating 21 years of diverse art

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October's First Friday celebrates "One World Through Art" and its 21st anniversary!

The nonprofit organization says it's celebrating 21 years of diverse art while serving the valley's cultural community. "We continue to learn more about one another through dance, art, music and unique traditions."

October's featured artist is Tara Banfield. Officials said she's self-taught and paints primarily women and skulls. Her work is a representation of the world through the eyes of a strong black woman.

“I have been raised by a number of strong black women who have inspired my work in every way," she said. "I love to paint the female figure with skulls, afros and big attitudes. I primarily work in oil. I feel that if life is a journey, then my work is my journal.”

Lauren Bell will be at the Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space. Funkhouser was the primary founder of First Friday.

There will be music and food all throughout the venue. The art walk is located on Boulder Avenue and First Street, with about sixty artists and craftspeople on scene.

According to a media release, resident artists LaRon Emcee and Dray will have an exhibit in the gallery until Dec. 2023 at 1025 S. 1st St., Suite 170.

We are also hosting a paint-a-car activation with Honda! The event ends around 11 p.m.

For more information visit First Friday's website.