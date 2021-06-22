On The Record at Park MGM opens July 2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On The Record, the speakeasy and club at Park MGM created by Houston Hospitality, reopens July 2. The venue will operate on Fridays and Saturdays, opening at 10 p.m. (guests must be 21 years of age or older). Additionally, Industry Nights at On The Record, scheduled on Wednesday evenings, will relaunch later in July; details to be announced at a later date.

“On The Record offers visitors a unique twist on the Las Vegas nightlife experience with its iconic spaces including the double-decker DJ booth, the karaoke rooms and the Vinyl Parlor,” said Ann Hoff, president & COO of Bellagio and Park MGM. “We look forward to the Fourth of July weekend as Las Vegas visitors will join us in celebrating the reopening of our speakeasy and club, as well as the return of major entertainment at Park Theater.”

Conjuring a feeling of nostalgia inspired by different musical eras, the 11,000-square-foot three-room On The Record is a hidden club experience driven by Jonnie and Mark Houston’s award-winning interior design. A functioning record store entry with a robust vinyl collection available for purchase, indoor and outdoor spaces, a double-decker bus DJ booth and patio bar, and three hidden karaoke break rooms are among the venue’s unique features. Located behind a secret entrance, the intimate Vinyl Parlor features special guest “Star-tenders” (or Bartenders-in-Residence) along with a world-class cocktail program, making the venue unlike any other on The Strip. Additionally, On The Record has hosted a wide variety of popular musical guests and DJs ranging from Anderson Paak, Questlove, Sam Ronson, Mayer Hawthorne, Mark Ronson and more.

