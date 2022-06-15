North Las Vegas police hold free boxing exhibition

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department COP Division, in partnership with Richard Steele Boxing Foundation, is hosting a free exhibition event on Saturday.

According to the NLVPD, the exhibition will take place at Steel Boxing Gym located at 2485 West Cheyenne Avenue #110 with the fights taking place at 11 a.m.

In addition to the exhibition, there will be food and community resources for the public to enjoy.

Those interested can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes at the exhibition. Tickets are three for $10 or one for $5.

Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Richard Steele Foundation.